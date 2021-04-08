Debt-distressed countries will not be saved by the IMF’s $650 billion currency boost, economist says

Argentina's Vice-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner (R) leads a virtual session of the senate at the Congress in Buenos Aires on December 4, 2020.

LONDON — The International Monetary Fund looks set to issue $650 billion in currency aid to countries hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, but those with unsustainable debt burdens may struggle to reap the rewards.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen indicated last week that the U.S. is on board with the allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), which are reserve assets that countries can use to supplement their foreign exchange assets, such as gold and U.S. dollars.

On Wednesday, the G-20 (group of Twenty) major industrial nations issued a joint statement supporting the proposal, which will now need approval from the IMF's Board.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said following a discussion among the 190-member Fund's executives in March that the proposed SDR allocation would "add a substantial, direct liquidity boost to countries, without adding to debt burdens."

"It would also free up badly needed resources for member countries to help fight the pandemic, including to support vaccination programs and other urgent measures," she added.

SDRs are typically allocated according to member countries' IMF quotas, which are often based on the size of GDP. This has led to criticism that developed economies and wealthier emerging markets receive a larger share of allocations.