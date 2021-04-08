Stocks making the biggest moves after the bell: Levi Strauss, FuboTV, WD-40 & more

The fuboTV logo is hung from the New York Stock Exchange on the day of its IPO in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., October 8, 2020.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Thursday:

Levi Strauss – Shares of the jeans maker gained 3.2% after the company raised its guidance for the first half of the year. Sales are now expected to rise between 24% and 25% over that time period. Adjusted earnings are forecast to range between 41 cents per share to 42 cents per share. Levi also reported better-than-expected results for the previous quarter. Levi posted earnings per share of 34 cents on revenue of $1.31 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of 25 cents on revenue of $1.25 billion.

WD-40 – Shares of WD-40 slid 7% after the company logged weaker-than-expected results for the previous quarter. The company posted earnings per share of $1.24 on revenue of $111.9 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of $1.32 on revenue of $114.3 million.

FuboTV – The sports-streaming service's stock popped 6.5% after the company it has acquired exclusive streaming rights for the South American Qatar World Cup 2022 qualifying matches.

Amazon – The e-commerce giant's shares rose marginally as workers at the Bessemer, Alabama fulfillment center vote on whether to unionize.