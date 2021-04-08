Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Uber, Microsoft, FedEx & more
Key Points
- Morgan Stanley downgraded WW International to equal weight from overweight.
- Credit Suisse downgraded F5 Networks to neutral from outperform.
- JPMorgan upgraded US Bancorp to overweight from neutral.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded NXP Semiconductor to equal weight from overweight.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Textron to buy from neutral.
- JPMorgan added FedEx to the focus list.
- Cowen initiated William-Sonoma as outperform.
- Morgan Stanley reiterated Microsoft as a top pick.
- Bank of America named Salesforce a top pick.
- BTIG named Papa John's a top pick.
- Bank of America reiterated its buy rating on Uber.
- Deutsche Bank reiterated its buy rating on Roku.
- Argus reiterated its buy rating on Amazon.
HONG KONG, CHINA - 2021/03/12: American FedEx Express delivery truck seen in Hong Kong. (Photo by Chukrut Budrul/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images
