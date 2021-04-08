Watch live: Biden, Harris, Garland deliver remarks on gun violence prevention

[The stream is slated to start at 11:45 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Attorney General Merrick Garland are set to deliver remarks on gun violence prevention Thursday afternoon at the White House Rose Garden.

The address comes amid mounting pressure to enact gun reform in the wake of recent mass shootings in Georgia, Colorado and California.

Biden is expected to unveil a series of gun control executive actions Thursday and to tap a prominent gun control advocate to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, White House officials said Wednesday.

The president plans to direct the Justice Department to issue proposals regulating "ghost guns" and stabilizing braces, to create model "red flag" legislation for states and to publish a firearms trafficking report.

"Ghost guns" are homemade guns without trackable serial numbers, often assembled from parts bought online. These guns typically do not require background checks.

Stabilizing braces are accessories that allow users to fire pistols much like rifles, without being subject to the same regulations as a rifle.

"Red flag" laws give family members or law enforcement agencies the opportunity to ask state courts to temporarily block firearms from people deemed to present a danger to themselves or others.

The Justice Department has not issued a report on firearms trafficking since 2000.

Biden is expected to nominate David Chipman for ATF director. Chipman is a senior policy advisor at gun control advocacy group Giffords and served as a special agent at ATF for 25 years