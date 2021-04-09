Amazon enters second day of vote counting in historic union election

An Amazon-sponsored billboard urging employees to return their unionization ballots is seen on March 28, 2021 in Bessemer, Alabama.

The National Labor Relations Board on Friday will resume counting ballots at 9:30 a.m. ET in the historic union election at one of Amazon's Alabama warehouses.

With roughly half of the ballots counted, Amazon on Thursday maintained a commanding lead in the election. Out of the 3,215 ballots cast, there were 1,100 votes against unionization and 463 votes in support. The results put Amazon ahead of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union by more than a 2-1 margin.

Here's where the vote tally stands now. Refresh this page for the latest updates:

For: 463

463 Against: 1,100

The National Labor Relations Board still has yet to count more than a thousand ballots. Each vote is being counted by hand, one by one, at the NLRB's office in Birmingham, Alabama.

There are also about 500 challenged ballots that remain uncounted, the RWDSU confirmed to CNBC. Amazon challenged the ballots at a rate of nearly 4-1, the union added. News of the number of contested ballots was first reported by Reuters.

The NLRB told CNBC that it will not release the total number of challenged ballots until after the counting is over.

The ballots could play a big role if the union can claw back enough votes to where the challenged ballots would sway the outcome of the election. The NLRB would then begin a legal process to determine whether to count the challenged ballots, which could take many days or weeks.

The RWDSU is fighting to represent approximately 5,800 workers at Amazon's Bessemer, Alabama, warehouse, known as BHM1. The union election has shaped up to be one of the most important organizing campaigns in recent history. Labor groups have been closely watching the campaign with the hope that it will kickstart organizing efforts across the country amid a yearslong decline in private-sector union membership.

No matter what the outcome is, the losing side is expected to challenge the election results. RWDSU President Stuart Appelbaum on Thursday signaled the union is already poised to take that step. Appelbaum called on the NLRB to investigate Amazon's election conduct, including claims that it improperly pushed the U.S. Postal Service to install a mailbox at the Bessemer warehouse.

"Our system is broken, Amazon took full advantage of that, and we will be calling on the labor board to hold Amazon accountable for its illegal and egregious behavior during the campaign," Appelbaum said. "But make no mistake about it; this still represents and important moment for working people and their voices will be heard."

Amazon said it installed the mailbox for the convenience of workers, adding that only the USPS had access to the mailbox.

This story is developing. Refresh this page for updates.