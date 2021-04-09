Biden will discuss infrastructure plan with bipartisan members of Congress on Monday

President Joe Biden holds a meeting with US Senators about infrastructure improvements in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 11, 2021.

President Joe Biden will meet with bipartisan members of Congress on Monday as he tries to sell his more than $2 trillion infrastructure plan, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday.

Congress will return to Washington next week for the first time since Biden unveiled his proposal, which would inject money into roads, bridges, airports, broadband, electric vehicles, housing and job training, while hiking the corporate tax rate to 28%. The president faces a slog getting the bill through the House and Senate, where Democrats hold narrow majorities and Republicans are skeptical of a huge spending package.

Biden on Monday will stress "the need for a bold, once-in-a-generation investment in America to put millions of people to work," Psaki said. She added that the administration expects to release a list of attendees on Monday.

Since unveiling his plan, Biden has said he would listen to input from "any Republican who wants to get this done." The meeting will start the president's effort to hear out the GOP — even if the differences between the parties' visions for an infrastructure bill may prevent them from working together.