Can you mix and match Covid vaccines? Here's what we know so far

With new guidance following reports of rare blood clots, the global medical community is considering whether it's possible, and safe, to administer two different vaccine candidates to the same person.

This week the European Medicines Agency and the U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency both determined that there is a possible link between the AstraZeneca-University of Oxford vaccine and very rare cases of unusual blood clots with low blood platelets.

Neither the European nor the U.K. health regulators recommended age restrictions in using the vaccine. However, the U.K. regulator did note that the data suggested that there is a slightly higher incidence reported in the younger adult age groups and therefore advises that this evolving evidence should be taken into account when considering the use of the vaccine.

The EMA similarly reiterated that the vaccine is safe and effective, but noted that use of the vaccine at a national level will also take into account the pandemic situation and vaccine availability in the individual countries.

Subsequently the U.K., various EU countries and other governments around the world have moved to recommend using alternative vaccines for younger people.

Given the change in guidance, younger people are now asking the question: If I've already received one dose of the vaccine, should I come back for the second one?

Governments have different answers to this question. Health experts generally agree that the mixing and matching of the vaccines should be safe. But clinical trials are ongoing.