Carnival Cruise gets two Wall Street upgrades amid pent-up demand, potential summer restart

Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
A Carnival cruise ship is docked, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Long Beach, California, U.S., April 7, 2021.
Lucy Nicholson | Reuters

Carnival Cruise shares have jumped more than 30% this year as the Covid-19 vaccine rollout spurs hope that cruise ships will soon be able to return to the seas, and Wall Street analysts are turning bullish on the stock.

Credit Suisse and Argus both upgraded the company to buy-equivalent ratings on Friday, pointing to a coming return to sail coupled with pent-up demand following the pandemic.

