Chris Cox earned cash and stock worth $69 million after rejoining Facebook last year

Facebook Chief Product Officer Chris Cox got paid approximately $69 million to rejoin the social media company in 2020.

Cox rejoined Facebook in June 2020 after a more than one year hiatus away from the company. Cox is a key moral leader at Facebook and one of its top strategic executives, coordinating how the company's various services work with one another.

According to the company's 2021 proxy statement, Cox earned more than $421,000 in salary, more than $691,000 in bonus, and stock awards with a fair value of nearly $68 million, which will vest over the next four years.

Cox's salary and bonus were down from his earnings in 2018, his last full year with the company. However, the stock compensation was up drastically, with Facebook noting that the massive compensation was awarded in connection to Cox rejoining the company.

The company also notes that Cox will earn an additional cash award of $4 million this year, to be paid within 30 days of the one-year anniversary of his return to Facebook.

Additionally, the proxy states that Facebook paid Cox $90,000 while he was away from the company for serving as a strategic advisor.