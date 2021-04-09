Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, GE, Western Digital, Honeywell, JPMorgan & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • JPMorgan named Honeywell a top pick.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Honeywell to buy from hold.
  • JPMorgan upgraded Philip Morris to overweight from neutral.
  • Citi downgraded Charter and Altice USA to neutral from buy.
  • UBS raised its price target on General Electric to $17 from $15.
  • Jefferies named JPMorgan a top pick.
  • Citi reiterated its buy rating on Apple.
  • Jefferies named DraftKings a top pick.
  • Piper Sandler initiated US Foods as overweight.
  • Canaccord initiated MicroStrategy as buy.
  • Citi added a positive catalyst watch on Western Digital.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Carnival to outperform from neutral.
  • Wolfe named Raytheon a top pick.
  • MS reiterated its buy rating on Simon Property.
  • JMP upgraded Charles Schwab to market outperform from market perform.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Credit Suisse to equal weight from overweight.
A picture taken on August 21, 2018 shows the research and development campus of cigarette and tobacco manufacturing company Philip Morris International, in Neuchatel, western Switzerland.
FABRICE COFFRINI | AFP | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:

