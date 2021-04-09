Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, GE, Western Digital, Honeywell, JPMorgan & more
Key Points
- JPMorgan named Honeywell a top pick.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Honeywell to buy from hold.
- JPMorgan upgraded Philip Morris to overweight from neutral.
- Citi downgraded Charter and Altice USA to neutral from buy.
- UBS raised its price target on General Electric to $17 from $15.
- Jefferies named JPMorgan a top pick.
- Citi reiterated its buy rating on Apple.
- Jefferies named DraftKings a top pick.
- Piper Sandler initiated US Foods as overweight.
- Canaccord initiated MicroStrategy as buy.
- Citi added a positive catalyst watch on Western Digital.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Carnival to outperform from neutral.
- Wolfe named Raytheon a top pick.
- MS reiterated its buy rating on Simon Property.
- JMP upgraded Charles Schwab to market outperform from market perform.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Credit Suisse to equal weight from overweight.
A picture taken on August 21, 2018 shows the research and development campus of cigarette and tobacco manufacturing company Philip Morris International, in Neuchatel, western Switzerland.
FABRICE COFFRINI | AFP | Getty Images
