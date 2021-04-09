Google denies report that its next phone is canceled, says Pixel 5a 5G coming this year

Google on Friday denied reports that said its next phone, the Pixel 5a, is canceled and said it will launch later this year in the U.S. and Japan. The phone has not yet been officially announced and this is the first time Google has confirmed it exists.

"Pixel 5a 5G is not cancelled," a Google spokesperson told CNBC. "It will be available later this year in the U.S. and Japan and announced in line with when last year's a-series phone was introduced."

Google's Pixel phones typically ship with the latest version of Android and include some unique features that are only available on Google devices. The a-series Pixel devices, like the Pixel 4a that launched in August, are more affordable than Google's other Pixel phones, like the retired Pixel 4 or current Pixel 5, which often have higher-end screens and designs. The Pixel 5a is expected around the same time frame.

Google has struggled to keep up with other Android phone makers, but its more affordable Pixels have helped to drive sales.

The rumor suggested that Google's Pixel 5a was canceled because of the ongoing global chip shortage, which has impacted everything from cars to game consoles.