Morgan Stanley picks its favorite global energy stocks — with one 'too cheap to ignore'
Jub Rubjob | Moment | Getty Images
Analysts at Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley have picked their favorite energy stocks, suggesting that one in particular could double in price.
The investment bank chose stocks from the U.S. and around the world with high returns, attractive valuations and strong earnings.
The bank's analysts, led by Stephen C. Byrd, said in a recent research note that there was one "high-quality name" that was "too cheap to ignore."
The stock picks include: