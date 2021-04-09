How JPMorgan increased the number of Black interns in its Wall Street program by nearly two-thirds

JPMorgan Chase boosted the number of Black and female college students selected for investment bank internships by leaning on technology platforms that help the firm broaden out its campus recruiting efforts, CNBC has learned.

The company said that 18% of its corporate and investment bank summer interns in North America are Black this year, a 64% increase from 2020, when the level was 11%, according to figures provided by New York-based JPMorgan. The bank also said female interns make up 55% of the 2021 class globally, from 50% last year.

The move at JPMorgan could ultimately begin to change the composition of Wall Street, which for decades has been mostly a bastion for white males, particularly in senior roles. Banks like JPMorgan, which hires about 1,000 summer interns globally, use the programs to vet and train students to become entry-level bankers when they graduate.

One reason the bank is making progress has been the use of two software programs that help recruiters sift through more candidates than previously was the case, according to Rob Walke, global head of campus recruiting for the corporate and investment bank.

"We've really opened up the way that we hire," Walke said Thursday in a Zoom interview. The intern selection process "should be based upon your skills, your previous experiences and your ability to articulate your competencies for the role, rather than us assuming them based upon the school you're studying at."

The bank used to focus campus recruiting primarily on 17 or 18 of the most prestigious universities including Princeton and the University of Pennsylvania, he said. While students from those schools are still highly sought after, the process often led to candidates with a similar background to employees who had previously graduated from the schools.