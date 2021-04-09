WHO says poor countries have received just 0.2% of world's vaccine supply

The elderly people wait in line to receive a dose of Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, during a vaccination day for 67-year-old citizens, in Brasilia, Brazil March 29, 2021.

Wealthy countries have received the vast majority of the world's supply of Covid-19 vaccine doses, while poor countries have received less than 1%, the World Health Organization said at a press briefing Friday.

Of the 700 million vaccine doses that have been distributed across the globe, "over 87% have gone to high-income or upper- and middle-income countries, while low-income countries have received just 0.2%," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

On average, 1 in 4 people in high-income countries have received a coronavirus vaccine, compared with just 1 in more than 500 in low-income countries, according to Tedros.

"There remains a shocking imbalance in the global distribution of vaccines," Tedros said.