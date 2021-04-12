Alibaba shares jump 8% after being hit with $2.8 billion fine in anti-monopoly probe

In this article 9988-HK

The signage is seen at Alibaba Group headquarters during the company's 11.11 Singles' Day global shopping festival in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, November 11, 2020. Aly Song | Reuters

GUANGZHOU, China — Alibaba shares in Hong Kong jumped 8% on Monday after the company was fined 18.23 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) by Chinese regulators as a result of an anti-monopoly investigation. "Despite the record fine amount, we think this should lift a major overhang on BABA and shift the market's focus back to fundamentals," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note on Sunday, a day after the fine was issued. Chinese regulators opened an anti-monopoly probe into Alibaba in December. The main focus was around a practice that forces merchants to list their products on one of two e-commerce platforms, rather than choosing both.

China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said on a Saturday that this practice stifles competition in China's online retail market and "infringes on the businesses of merchants on the platforms and the legitimate rights and interests of consumers." Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said he does not expect a material impact on the company from the change of this exclusivity arrangement. Zhang also said Alibaba will introduce new measures to lower the entry barriers and costs for businesses and merchants on the platform. The company will also continue to expand to smaller Chinese cities and rural areas, the CEO added. China's technology companies have grown, largely unencumbered, into giants. But Beijing is becoming increasingly concerned by the power of these firms.

We are pleased that we are able to put this matter behind us. Joe Tsai executive vice chairman, Alibaba