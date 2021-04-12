Asia-Pacific stocks set for a mixed start; investors watch Alibaba shares after massive fine

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a mixed start on Monday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 notched record closing highs on Friday stateside.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 30,000 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,930. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,768.06.

Stocks in Australia, meanwhile, looked set for an opening dip. The SPI futures contract was at 6,980, compared with the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,995.20.