Asia-Pacific stocks set for a mixed start; investors watch Alibaba shares after massive fine
- Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a mixed start on Monday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 notched record closing highs on Friday stateside.
- Investors will be watching shares of Alibaba in Hong Kong after Chinese regulators slapped the firm with a 18.23 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) fine in its anti-monopoly probe of the tech juggernaut.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a mixed start on Monday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 notched record closing highs on Friday stateside.
Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 30,000 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,930. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,768.06.
Stocks in Australia, meanwhile, looked set for an opening dip. The SPI futures contract was at 6,980, compared with the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,995.20.
In corporate developments, investors will watch shares of Alibaba in Hong Kong after Chinese regulators slapped the firm with a 18.23 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) fine in its anti-monopoly probe of the tech juggernaut.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.198 following its decline earlier this month from above 92.8.
The Japanese yen traded at 109.74 per dollar, stronger than levels above 110.5 against the greenback seen last week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7624 following turbulent trade last week that saw it swinging from above $0.765 to around $0.759.