Canaccord Genuity upgrades Tesla to buy and raises price target to $1,071 on battery innovation

Tesla's Model Y compact crossover vehicles at a showroom in Shanghai, China, on January 18, 2021.
VCG | Visual China Group | Getty Images

Canaccord Genuity is bullish on Tesla's battery storage business, which it says warrants the company's rich valuation.

The Wall Street firm upgraded shares of the Elon Musk-led electric carmaker from buy to hold, sending the stock up 1.5% in premarket trading on Monday.

