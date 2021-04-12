India overtakes Brazil to become the second-worst hit country as Covid cases soar

India overtook Brazil as the second worst-infected country behind the United States after data showed that Covid-19 cases continued to surge.

The South Asian nation reported more than 168,000 new cases over a 24-hour period on Monday, according to health ministry data. Around 83% of the new infections were reported in 10 states, including the western state of Maharashtra, which is home to India's financial capital Mumbai.

Since the beginning of April, India has reported more than 1.37 million cases, bringing the country's total number of infections since last January to over 13.5 million; cases began rising since February after reaching a peak in September.

Though Maharashtra has been the hardest-hit state in the second wave, cases in other areas — including the populous state of Uttar Pradesh — are going up.