Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Home Depot, Qualcomm, Netflix, McDonald's & more
Key Points
- Raymond James upgraded Chipotle to outperform from market peform.
- Jefferies named BlackRock a favorite idea.
- Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to buy from hold.
- Morgan Stanley named Deere a tactically positive idea.
- Cowen reiterated its outperform rating on Netflix.
- BTIG upgraded Match to buy from neutral.
- BTIG initiated Bumble as buy.
- Evercore ISI named Western Digital and Micron as best ideas.
- Morgan Stanley named McDonald's a top reopening play.
- Evercore ISI downgraded Qualcomm to in line from outperform.
- Loop raised its price target on Home Depot to $350 from $310.
- Morgan Stanley resumed Plug Power as equal weight.
- Citi named Honeywell as a top idea.
Customers wait outside of a Chipotle restaurant as they wait to enter in order to place an order as Florida continues with its Phase 1 of reopening the state during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on May 19, 2020, in Aventura, FL.
