Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Home Depot, Qualcomm, Netflix, McDonald's & more

Michael Bloom
  • Raymond James upgraded Chipotle to outperform from market peform.
  • Jefferies named BlackRock a favorite idea.
  • Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to buy from hold.
  • Morgan Stanley named Deere a tactically positive idea.
  • Cowen reiterated its outperform rating on Netflix.
  • BTIG upgraded Match to buy from neutral.
  • BTIG initiated Bumble as buy.
  • Evercore ISI named Western Digital and Micron as best ideas.
  • Morgan Stanley named McDonald's a top reopening play.
  • Evercore ISI downgraded Qualcomm to in line from outperform.
  • Loop raised its price target on Home Depot to $350 from $310.
  • Morgan Stanley resumed Plug Power as equal weight.
  • Citi named Honeywell as a top idea.
Customers wait outside of a Chipotle restaurant as they wait to enter in order to place an order as Florida continues with its Phase 1 of reopening the state during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on May 19, 2020, in Aventura, FL.
Icon Sportswire | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:

