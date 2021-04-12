The PC market just had its best Q1 since 2015 and fastest growth in 20 years

Customers looking at laptop computers at a Best Buy in Los Angeles. Getty Images

A lot of people and businesses are still buying PCs, extending a boom that started last year during the Covid-19 pandemic as people needed computers to work or go to school from home. PC shipments to retailers and other vendors were up 32% in the first quarter of 2021 from the same quarter in 2020, according to a new estimate from Gartner. The research firm said it was the highest PC growth rate it had tracked since 2000 and estimated that 69.9 million laptops and desktops were shipped in the quarter. PC shipments fell sharply in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic before picking up later in the year, making for an easy comparison. But the boom is real on an absolute basis as well: Total PC shipments were also the highest they've been since 2015, when they came in at 71.7 million, according to Gartner.

Gartner's stats do not include Chromebooks, which are inexpensive laptops running a Google-designed browser operating system and are popular with schools. Including Chromebooks, Gartner estimates that the PC market grew 47% in terms of shipment numbers during the quarter. Monday's report suggests that PC sales are historically strong at the moment and that a work-from-home PC sales boom may not end as offices recall more workers and students go back to school. The stats also suggest that PCs will continue to require a lot of new chips and other components during a worldwide semiconductor shortage.