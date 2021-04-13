Gas tax is not being considered in Biden's infrastructure plan, White House says

The Biden administration is not considering a hike to the federal gasoline tax as a way to help pay for its landmark infrastructure proposal, according to the White House's top spokeswoman.

The subject of the gasoline tax came up during press secretary Jen Psaki's briefing Tuesday afternoon, when a reporter asked her to address reports on Monday that suggested President Joe Biden could be open to raising the gas tax from its current 18.4 cents per gallon.

"In yesterday's meeting with members of Congress, the president mentioned the gas tax only to make a point that even a significant increase in the gas tax, which some people have proposed, would pay only for a fraction of the investment the country needs," she said.

"Now, fundamentally, he does not believe that paying for this historic investment in rebuilding our nation's infrastructure and creating millions of jobs should be on the backs of Americans."

Asked to confirm that a gas tax hike is not being discussed right now, Psaki answered: "Correct."