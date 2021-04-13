Health and Science
U.S. regulators call for pause in use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to clotting issues
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vial and box seen at a vaccination site. Doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are being administered throughout the state of Florida despite a small number of patients who have experienced adverse reactions, including blood clots.
Paul Hennessy | LightRocket | Getty Images
The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will ask states to pause using Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine after six people in the U.S. developed a rare disorder involving blood clots, the New York Times reported Tuesday.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.