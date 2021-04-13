U.S. regulators call for pause in use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to clotting issues

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vial and box seen at a vaccination site. Doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are being administered throughout the state of Florida despite a small number of patients who have experienced adverse reactions, including blood clots.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will ask states to pause using Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine after six people in the U.S. developed a rare disorder involving blood clots, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.