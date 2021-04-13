What the Coinbase listing means for the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

In this article COIN

Dado Ruvic | Reuters

Bitcoin has been surging to record highs, ahead of Wednesday's stock debut of crypto exchange Coinbase, and some analysts say the offering could be a potential pivotal moment for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin was trading up more than 5% Tuesday, above $63,220, according to Coin Metrics. Coinbase's direct listing is expected to be a watershed moment for the crypto world and is likely to result in new offerings from other crypto-related entities. Coinbase is expected to price upwards of $60 billion and to as much as $100 billion.

"I'm not surprised the cryptos are running. Part of this is for the crypto community, nobody wants to be selling in front of the Coinbase offering," said Fundstrat founder Tom Lee. "In the crypto market, if the sellers are on a selling hiatus, the price is going to keep going up...It's kind of like you have a selling strike in front of the listing." Other cryptocurrencies also surged. Ether, for one, was trading at a new high Wednesday. It was up 6.7% at $2,280, according to Coin Metrics. Analysts said the Coinbase debut is driving interest in the entire crypto universe, luring in new investors and likely encouraging other entities related to the market to issue their own stock. "We're finding as the market awaits this IPO what we're seeing is investors talking more about bitcoin as a hedge against the potential for higher inflation and the debasing of the dollar and the extreme amounts of government spending and government debt," said Julian Emanuel, head of equity and derivatives strategy at BTIG. Emanuel said how Bitcoin reacts this week could set the tone in the cryptocurrency market for weeks to come. He said there was substantial resistance at $62,000, which it has now blown through, and there is solid support at its 50-day moving average, near $54,900. "We will note the whole space has run a very long way. There are signs in the last week or two there's a little bit of indigestion in the NFT [nonfungible tokens] market. We've seen a discount to NAV in one of the more established trust products," Emanuel said. "All of these things tell us if you are looking to make a short-term trade on the rising price of bitcoin or ether, or whatever have you, based on the success of this week's capital markets activity, that's not a good reason to own something that has dropped 30%, 40%, 50% and already has done so on a couple of occasions."