Amazon unveils new wireless earbuds that are smaller, cheaper and have better noise cancellation

Amazon on Wednesday announced the second version of its Echo Buds headphones that are smaller and start at $99 while promising some of the features found in Apple's $249 AirPods Pro.

The earbuds are Amazon's latest effort to lure people who don't want Apple and to attract those who want to use Echo products and bring Amazon's Alexa voice assistant in their ears everywhere they go within Bluetooth range.

The new Echo Buds have active noise cancellation, like the AirPods Pro. Amazon says they block twice as much background noise as the first model. The feature makes for better listening in places like airplane cabins or crowded streets.

Amazon seems to have addressed a lot of the complaints I had with the first version of Echo Buds. They're 20% smaller than the first generation and are supposed to be more comfortable thanks to a redesign and a variety of rubber tips that come with the headphones.