OECD backs Biden’s plan to raise the minimum wage

LONDON — The U.S. should go ahead with a plan to increase its federal minimum wage to help with a more inclusive recovery from the coronavirus crisis, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden wants to increase the minimum pay of federal employees to $15 per hour and an executive order in this sense could come in the coming weeks. According to the OECD, this is critical to support low-income earners, who have been more severely impacted by the pandemic.

"In several advanced economies, the pandemic and ongoing labour market changes … brought the issue of minimum wages to the fore," the OECD said in its Going For Growth report published Wednesday.

"This is particularly the case in the United States, where raising the federal minimum wage is among the top priorities. Recent evidence suggests that increases of the minimum wage up to 59% of the median wage have little negative impact on employment," the Paris-based institution said.

"Raising the federal minimum wage would both incentivize participation and help to ameliorate earnings inequalities," it added.

The U.S. minimum wage has been $7.25 an hour since 2009. Small business owners have said that the plan to increase pay would be a burden at a difficult time for them.

On the other hand, some worker rights' groups have argued that Biden should do more, including stepping up protections for those with disabilities and better enforce workplace rights to reduce discrimination.