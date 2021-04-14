Hundreds of corporations, business leaders, celebs sign statement against voting restrictions

Demonstrators wear chains while holding a sit-in inside of the Capitol building in opposition of House Bill 531 on March 8, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. HB531 will restrict early voting hours, remove drop boxes, and require the use of a government ID when voting by mail.

Hundreds of corporations, executives and celebrities released a statement Wednesday in opposition to "any discriminatory legislation or measures" that would restrict ballot access.

Signatories include corporations like Amazon, BlackRock and General Motors, and individuals including Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, actor Leonardo DiCaprio and music star Ariana Grande.

The statement is the latest and largest showing of corporate backlash to GOP-backed election bills in state legislatures across the country that civil rights advocates say will make it harder for minorities to vote.

Ken Chenault, former American Express CEO, and Ken Frazier, chief executive of Merck, organized the statement, according to The New York Times, which first reported on the statement. The statement appeared in print advertisements Wednesday in the Times and The Washington Post.

American Airlines, Apple, Bank of America, Cisco, Facebook, Microsoft, Netflix, Starbucks, Target, Twitter and Vanguard were among dozens of corporate names to sign the statement.

Celebrities to sign on included George Clooney, Queen Latifah, Demi Lovato, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gwyneth Paltrow, Shonda Rhimes and Dwyane Wade.

Law firms and nonprofits also signed the statement.

Chenault and Frazier two weeks prior spearheaded a coalition of prominent Black business executives calling on corporate America to come out against voter restrictions. The move came after Georgia's Republican governor, Brian Kemp, signed into law a sprawling election bill that opponents say disproportionately hurts Black voters.