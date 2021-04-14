Treasury creates new office to oversee Covid relief programs

An employee watches as checks are run through a printer at the U.S. Treasury printing facility February 11, 2005 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The U.S. Treasury will create a new office to oversee the at times choppy effort to send out coronavirus relief, the department said Wednesday.

The Office of Recovery Programs will dole out about $420 billion in assistance approved in March as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. The programs include state and local government aid, rental and homeowner relief and small business assistance.

The new Treasury initiative will also manage existing aid programs set up as part of the CARES Act and other coronavirus relief legislation passed last year. The Internal Revenue Service will still primarily manage direct payments and the expanded child tax credit, among other major relief provisions.