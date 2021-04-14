Irish regulator launches inquiry into Facebook over potential breach of privacy laws

LONDON — Ireland's Data Protection Commission announced Wednesday it is investigating Facebook for potentially breaching Ireland's Data Protection Act and Europe's General Data Protection Regulation.

It comes after a dataset of 533 million Facebook users worldwide was made available on the internet.

After speaking to representatives from Facebook Ireland, Ireland's DPC said it believes Facebook may have breached one or more laws, adding that the company may still be breaching certain provisions.

It's unclear how long the investigation will last.

Facebook did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.