Here's how Americans are using their $1,400 stimulus checks

As new $1,400 Covid stimulus checks roll in, Americans are using them to pay monthly bills, regardless of their incomes, a new survey finds.

Bankrate.com found that 45% of Americans plan to use the latest round of checks for monthly expenses, followed by 36% who plan to use the money for day-to-day essentials, 32% who want to pay down debt and 28% who intend to add to their savings. (Respondents were allowed to choose more than one use.)

Notably, just 13% of survey respondents said they will put the $1,400 payments toward discretionary activities or nonessential items.

The payments of up to $1,400 per person, plus $1,400 per dependent, were approved by Congress in March through the American Rescue Plan Act.

To date, the government has sent more than 156 million payments totaling about $372 billion.