Europe’s pandemic-stricken economy could return to pre-crisis levels next year, IMF says

A man over 75 years receives a coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine shot in Strasbourg, France. Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

LONDON — Europe's economy is on track to return to its pre-crisis levels in 2022, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday, though this projection depends on the region's Covid-19 vaccination campaign. European countries have been forced to introduce new restrictions or toughen previous public health measures in recent weeks as Covid infections have surged. This led to a 0.2 percentage point drop in the IMF's growth forecast for this year, which currently stands at 4.5%. "On the assumption that vaccines become widely available in the summer of 2021 and throughout 2022, GDP growth is projected at 3.9% in 2022, bringing Europe's GDP back to the pre-pandemic levels," the IMF said in its latest regional economic outlook. However, uncertainty over how the pandemic will evolve continues to cloud the outlook, particularly when it comes to potential new variants and the speed of the vaccination rollout. In fact, the 27 members of the European Union received some further bad news on Tuesday, after Johnson & Johnson said it would delay the rollout of its vaccine in Europe after authorities in the U.S. raised concerns about extremely rare blood clot complications.

This vaccine was one of four that the bloc was relying on to speed up its vaccination campaign in the second quarter of 2021. The J&J shot was particularly sought-after by many governments given that it only requires one inoculation. This is not the first delay to vaccine distribution in Europe and the EU has faced sharp criticism over the pace of its rollout to date. In addition to issues with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, Europe's drug regulator has been blamed for taking too long to approve new vaccines, to name one of the recent problems.

Surging inflation