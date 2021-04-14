Restaurants see diners return, but feel a labor crunch as hiring becomes a top priority

Daniel Halpern is looking to hire 800 workers, and it hasn't been easy.

Halpern is CEO of Jackmont Hospitality, an Atlanta-based foodservice company that franchises about 45 restaurants including TGI Fridays across the country.

Diners are returning. But Halpern hopes that in the weeks to come his locations will be properly staffed to ensure that the patrons he's been waiting for will have the experience they've come to expect.

At the moment, Jackmont employs around 1,200 workers. Before the pandemic hit, its workforce was 2,700, more than double that.

"For those of us in the service industry, staffing is paramount to having success. When we get out of the crisis, we want to be able to open and offer our guests a quality experience," Halpern said. "We are constantly trying to staff — it is the number one issue on our calls with our general managers."

Average wages at his restaurants are around $13 an hour, before tips. He also offers benefits, but says he's looking to incentivize servers by paying them daily tips on cards and discussing additional perks like sign-on bonuses.

Additional stimulus via both direct payments to individuals and enhanced unemployment benefits is a potential double-edged sword for restaurants. Consumers have more cash on hand and are returning to dine out. But some operators like Halpern feel it's incentivizing workers to stay home. Beyond that, major retailers like Amazon have hired hundreds of thousands of workers over the course of the pandemic, likely impacting the service sector's labor pool.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is seeing the labor crunch play out at its nearly 1,000 company-owned and franchised locations, which typically employ 16- to 22-year-olds. CEO Charles Watson said hiring is the company's biggest headwind right now.

"There is a dearth of labor in the restaurant business and in the service business like we have never seen. … There is simply no labor in many to most of the markets that we have cafes in — simply put, people would rather stay home and get paid than go to work," he said. "That's creating big problems for us in terms of our most important thing, which is customer service."