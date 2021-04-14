British firm Dyson plans to hire 450 engineers and scientists in Singapore and the U.K.

British home appliance giant Dyson, best known for its vacuum cleaners, will be hiring 450 new staff in Singapore and the U.K.

The new hires will be a part of Dyson's £2.75 billion ($3.7 billion) global technology investment plan as the company seeks to expand research into advanced robotics and artificial intelligence.

In its global headquarters Singapore, Dyson will recruit 250 new engineers to double its existing software and electronics engineering teams, the company said Wednesday. The firm currently employs about 1,400 people in the city-state, nearly half of which are engineers and scientists.

Dyson said it also plans to set up a cybersecurity research center in Singapore.