Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, JetBlue, Disney, Coinbase & more

Key Points
- MKM upgraded Occidental Petroleum to buy from neutral.
- Atlantic Equities upgraded Lowe's to overweight from neutral.
- Bank of America reiterated Disney as buy.
- Compass Point initiated Coinbase as not rated.
- Bank of America initiated Harley-Davidson as buy.
- Wedbush upgraded Snap to outperform from neutral.
- JPMorgan upgraded JetBlue to overweight from underweight.
- Wedbush downgraded Facebook to neutral from outperform.
- Raymond James upgraded Exxon to market perform from underperform.
- Wedbush added Alphabet to the best ideas list.
- Evercore ISI added Apple to the tactical outperform list.
- Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call buy idea on Dow.
- Morgan Stanley reiterated Netflix as overweight.
- Argus upgraded Yum to buy from hold.
The Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycle doesn't have big sales yet, but CEO Jochen Zeitz recently remarked during an earnings call, "It's also attracting new riders, new customers to the brand that might not have considered Harley-Davidson before."
Source: Harley-Davidson
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday: