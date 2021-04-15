AppLovin CEO followed a tangled path to become the newest tech billionaire

In this article

Adam Foroughi, AppLovin Source: AppLovin

Five years ago, AppLovin co-founder Adam Foroughi thought he'd just sold his mobile advertising start-up for $1.4 billion. But the deal fell through. Now, as his company gets set to hit the public market, he's personally worth close to twice that amount. There are Silicon Valley whirlwind stories, and then there's AppLovin. Founded in 2011 to help app developers get discovered and make money, AppLovin grew up without the help of venture money, reckoned with a scrapped acquisition, raised a big private equity round and transformed itself into a leading game publisher by going on a buying spree. AppLovin was valued at $28.6 billion in its IPO ahead of the start of trading on Thursday, based on a reported $80 share price, which was in the the middle of the expected range. Foroughi, who created AppLovin after starting a couple other ad tech companies, owns 27.9 million shares valued at $2.2 billion. Foroughi, 40, is the latest tech entrepreneur to join the billionaire ranks in 2021, as public market investors continue piling into high-growth internet companies. Following Coinbase's Nasdaq direct listing on Wednesday, co-founders Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam own shares in the crypto exchange worth $13 billion and $5.8 billion, respectively. Roblox CEO David Baszucki owns a $5 billion stake in his gaming company. Affirm's Max Levchin and Bumble's Whitney Wolfe Herd are also billionaires.

For Foroughi, going public wasn't originally part of the script. In September 2016, he agreed to sell a majority stake to Chinese investment firm Orient Hontai Capital in a deal that valued the whole company at $1.4 billion. At the time, he called it "a great day for AppLovin," adding that there was a lot of interest in the company but he chose Orient Hontai "because of their strong connections in the Chinese market." However, it was bad timing for such a deal, as the U.S. government had started aggressively clamping down on efforts by Chinese investors to take large stakes in American companies. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS), part of the Treasury Department, scuttled numerous deals and forced significant divestitures mostly in and around the tech industry. In November 2017, Foroughi wrote in a blog post that the company was instead taking an $841 million debt investment from Orient Hontai, meaning AppLovin would keep "full control of our business while accessing additional capital to help finance our continued global growth."

Becoming a game developer