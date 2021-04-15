Biden administration slaps new sanctions on Russia for cyberattacks, election interference

The Biden administration imposed a raft of new sanctions against Moscow on Thursday over alleged interference in the 2020 election, a colossal cyberattack against U.S. government and corporation networks, illegal annexation and occupation of Crimea and human rights abuses.

"Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took sweeping action against 16 entities and 16 individuals who attempted to influence the 2020 U.S. presidential election at the direction of the leadership of the Russian Government," the Treasury said in a statement.

In addition to the broad sanctions issued by Treasury, the State Department announced it will expel 10 officials from Russia's diplomatic mission in the United States.

The sanctions come following President Joe Biden's phone call this week with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, and as Russian force amass near the Ukraine border.

Washington formally accused Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, or SVR, of being behind the SolarWinds cyberattack publicized late last year, described by cybersecurity experts as one of the largest and most sophisticated hacking operations in history.

"The U.S. Intelligence Community has high confidence in its assessment of attribution," the Treasury release said. The hack saw hackers gain access to the software used by thousands of government bureaus and companies.

The penalties are also in response to a March report by the U.S. Director of National Intelligence that concluded Russia's President Vladimir Putin authorized attempts to interfere in the 2020 election in former President Donald Trump's favor.

Biden also signed an executive order Thursday that allows Washington to sanction any sector of Moscow's economy, significantly broadening the scope of sanctions authorities.

Under this new authorization, U.S. financial institutions are prohibited from conducting transactions in the primary market for new ruble or non-ruble denominated bonds issued after June 14.

"The President signed this sweeping new authority to confront Russia's continued and growing malign behavior," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement applauding the measure.

"Treasury is leveraging this new authority to impose costs on the Russian government for its unacceptable conduct, including by limiting Russia's ability to finance its activities and by targeting Russia's malicious and disruptive cyber capabilities," she added.