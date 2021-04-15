CNBC survey shows support for infrastructure spending much less than previous stimulus

A slight plurality of Americans support President Joe Biden's $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan and favor raising corporate taxes to pay for it.

But the plan is much less popular than the relief bill passed earlier this year, and there are growing deficit concerns.

The CNBC All-America Economic Survey, a poll of 802 Americans nationwide, shows 36% of the public give the infrastructure plan a thumbs-up compared with 33% who oppose it. The edge is within the poll's 3.5% margin of error and it's about half the level of support garnered by Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act that Congress passed in March.

A large 31% slice of the public say they don't know enough to venture an opinion, suggesting an opportunity for each political party to make headway.

But Americans overwhelmingly support nearly all the details of the plans.

For example, 87% of the public back the proposal in the plan to fix roads and bridges, while 82% approve of increasing pay for elderly caregivers and 78% support expanding high-speed broadband.

Eight of the 9 parts of the plan surveyed — including fixing the electrical grid and retrofitting buildings and homes to make them more energy efficient — received support from more than 70% of the public. The least popular part — tax rebates and incentives for electric cars and building charging stations — still had majority support.