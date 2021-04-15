Sustainable investing is not new to China — but complying to a formal framework is, says CEO

Asset managers in China are no strangers to sustainable investing — but doing so in a way that fits into formal social responsibility frameworks is still "relatively new," said the chief executive of a Chinese financial services company.

ESG — or environmental, social and governance — refers to a set of criteria used to measure a company's performance in areas ranging from carbon emissions, to contributions to society and staff diversity.

"Responsible investing and looking at the long-term sustainability of our portfolio is not new to the investment community in China, but we didn't really comply it within the regime of ESG," Li Yimei, CEO of China Asset Management, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Wednesday.

Li gave an example of a home appliance company that had initiatives to recycle metal waste and manage their supply chain in an environmentally friendly way. The firm's sustainability efforts were not formally disclosed to the public, and it was given a low score on MSCI's ESG Rating.