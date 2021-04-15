Google Earth can now show you how much the earth has changed in 37 years

Google Earth received its first big update since 2017 on Thursday. The highlight is a new Timelapse feature that lets you see how much the earth has changed in the past 37 years, and it's pretty stunning what you can find.

With Google Earth Timelapse you can search anywhere on the system's extensive worldwide map and, thanks to more than 24 million satellite photos, compare how that place looked in 1984 versus how it looks today. You can also see how the earth changed during any period between that, or watch a timelapse video and see how global warming, deforestation and urban expansion affected a particular region. Google Earth also has a few highlight sections that show you some of the bigger changes.

You can check it out yourself by visiting g.co/Timelapse and entering in any location or browsing some of the other featured locations.

Here are five of the changes that stood out to me.