Bipartisan House group pushes to scrap SALT cap as infrastructure debate heats up

Representative Tom Suozzi, a Democrat from New York, speaks during a news conference announcing the State and Local Taxes (SALT) Caucus outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

A group of House members on Thursday applied more pressure to repeal the state and local tax deduction cap, as the policy emerges as a possible stumbling block in efforts to pass President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan.

Lawmakers from both parties announced the SALT caucus, which aims to scrap the $10,000 limit on state and local deductions set as part of the 2017 Republican tax law. The roughly 30 House members in the group largely represent the high-tax states of New York, New Jersey and California.

Members of Congress from those states have pushed to get rid of the tax deduction cap since the GOP passed it. The formation of the caucus shows repealing the policy has gained traction, even as lawmakers in both parties oppose the change and question whether it will help wealthy taxpayers most.

A handful of lawmakers have tied the push to repeal the limit to Democrats' next legislative priority: a more than $2 trillion infrastructure and jobs package. Democratic Reps. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and Tom Suozzi of New York — co-chairs of the new group — and Bill Pascrell of New Jersey have said they "will not accept any changes to the tax code that do not restore the SALT deduction."