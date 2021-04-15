PepsiCo tops estimates as pandemic snacking helps fuels 6.8% revenue gain

In this article

Cases of Pepsi are shown for sale at a store in Carlsbad, California, April 22, 2017.

PepsiCo on Thursday reported quarterly earnings that topped analyst estimates as consumers maintained their pandemic snacking habits.

Shares of the company rose less than 1% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $1.21 adjusted vs. $1.12 expected

Revenue: $14.82 billion vs. $14.55 billion expected

Pepsi reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.71 billion, or $1.24 per share, up from $1.34 billion, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the food and beverage giant earned $1.21 per share, beating the $1.12 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Net sales rose 6.8% to $14.82 billion, topping expectations of $14.55 billion.