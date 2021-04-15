PepsiCo tops estimates as pandemic snacking helps fuels 6.8% revenue gain

Cases of Pepsi are shown for sale at a store in Carlsbad, California, April 22, 2017.
Mike Blake | Reuters
PepsiCo on Thursday reported quarterly earnings that topped analyst estimates as consumers maintained their pandemic snacking habits.
Shares of the company rose less than 1% in premarket trading.
Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:
- Earnings per share: $1.21 adjusted vs. $1.12 expected
- Revenue: $14.82 billion vs. $14.55 billion expected
Pepsi reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.71 billion, or $1.24 per share, up from $1.34 billion, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the food and beverage giant earned $1.21 per share, beating the $1.12 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.
Net sales rose 6.8% to $14.82 billion, topping expectations of $14.55 billion.