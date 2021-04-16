More young people are getting hospitalized as Covid variants spread. Here’s what we know

Dr. Paul Offit, a physician at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, said he is now seeing more patients with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, a complication of Covid-19, than he has ever witnessed since the pandemic began.

In Texas, Dr. James McDeavitt, dean of clinical affairs at Baylor College of Medicine, said he and his colleagues are noticing a rise in admissions in young people with Covid-19, though he did not have hard data yet to back up the anecdotal evidence.

Both doctors attributed the rise in hospital visits of teens and young adults, at least in part, to B.1.1.7., the coronavirus variant first identified in the U.K. that public health officials say is now the most common strain circulating in the U.S. The variant is highly contagious, thought to be about 60% more transmissible than the original strain of the virus.

"I think they're getting infected more frequently because of the contagiousness of the virus," said Offit, a health expert in the fields of virology and immunology who has also served on advisory panels for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. "So for that reason, I think you will see and are seeing more disease" in children and young adults.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said earlier this month hospitals are seeing more and more younger adults being admitted with Covid-19 as new, more contagious variants of the virus spread faster than ever before. Nationwide, the number of 18-to-64-year-olds visiting emergency departments with Covid is increasing while the number of visits among patients 65 and older is declining, according to a slide presented by Walensky during a press briefing last week.

"Cases and emergency room visits are up," Walensky said. "We are seeing these increases in younger adults, most of whom have not yet been vaccinated."

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last week the state is seeing the Covid positivity rate rise among people ages 18 to 24. In Michigan, where Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are rapidly increasing, case rates are at an all-time high for those age 19 and younger, according to state data published April 6. Hospital admissions are increasing for all age groups, with the greatest increase seen in people between the ages of 40 and 49, according to the state's data.