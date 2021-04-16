Shell says electric vehicles will be crucial in its efforts to lower carbon emissions

Electric vehicles will play a critical role in Royal Dutch Shell's efforts to cut emissions, according to a senior executive at the oil giant.

"If you look at the decarbonization opportunities of this mobility sector, EV plays a crucial role," said Huibert Vigeveno, downstream director at Shell, adding that the company intends to expand its global electric vehicle charging stations network worldwide.

"What we've announced a couple of weeks ago is that we have 60,000 charging points in the world right now. We are going to move that to 500,000 by 2025, and 2.5 million by 2030," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Friday.

The oil giant, which has faced legal battles for environmental issues such as pipeline leaks and oil spills, has accelerated its strategy to achieve its target to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050.

Last month, Singapore's Energy Market Authority (EMA) and Shell jointly awarded a research grant to a consortium led by Eigen Energy. The grant will help the Singaporean solar firm develop the country's first series of service stations integrated with smart energy management solutions by 2022.