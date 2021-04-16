GM and LG to spend $2.3 billion on second EV battery plant in U.S.

GM CEO and chairman Mary Barra speaks during an "EV Day" on March 4, 2020 at the company's tech and design campus in Warren, Mich., a suburb of Detroit

General Motors and South Korea's LG Chem will invest more than $2.3 billion in a second U.S. battery cell plant for electric vehicles in Tennessee, the companies announced Friday.

The plant for their Ultium Cells LLC joint venture will be to support production of GM's upcoming Cadillac Lyriq crossover and other future EVs at a nearby assembly plant.

The supply and production of battery cells are crucial for automakers pivoting to electric vehicles. The joint venture for the new plant while its first is still under construction in Lordstown, Ohio, underscores that.

Construction on the approximately 2.8 million-square-foot facility will begin immediately. The plant is scheduled to open in late 2023 and will create 1,300 jobs, the companies said.

"The addition of our second all-new Ultium battery cell plant in the U.S. with our joint venture partner LG Energy Solution is another major step in our transition to an all-electric future," GM CEO Mary Barra said in a release.

The announcement comes amid a 100-day review ordered by President Joe Biden of the U.S. supply chain for advanced batteries, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals and semiconductors. He ordered the review amid an ongoing global shortage of semiconductor chips that has significantly impacted U.S. auto production in 2021.