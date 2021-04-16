Here's one trader's strategy for newly public game app Roblox

As kids game app Roblox finds its footing in the public market, it could be ripe for a trade, TradingAnalysis.com's Todd Gordon says.

Shares of the company surged nearly 6% on Thursday. The stock has been climbing since Roblox announced a partnership with Hasbro on Tuesday to create new merchandise around the Monopoly and Nerf franchises.

Roblox went public via direct listing on March 10 and boasts a nearly $44 billion market cap.

On its chart, "the pattern that I like here is we have a series of inside bars," meaning the current day's price range stayed within that of the prior day, Gordon told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday.