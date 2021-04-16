Buy these homebuilders to play the tight housing market, Wells Fargo says

A contractor stacks roofing materials while working on a home under construction at the Toll Brothers Bowes Creek Country Club community in Elgin, Illinois.

The housing boom that kicked into gear during the pandemic is just the start of a bullish cycle for homebuilders, and some stocks stand out as future winners, Wells Fargo found.

A shortage of dwellings on the market has boosted prices for housing and lumber in the United States, a trend that has continued since demand picked up last year after the early wave of Covid-19.

Housing starts in March were up substantially both month-over-month and year-over-year, according to the Commerce Department, with permits also rising.