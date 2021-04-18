European Super League plans set to be announced — six English teams involved, Sky News understands

In November 2019, a fan "spent" 386,000 hotel points for VIP access to a Manchester United match, which included flying with the team on a charter plane to Kazakhstan. Ash Donelon | Manchester United | Getty Images

The 'big six' clubs from England's Premier League are expected to be part of plans for a breakaway European Super League, with an announcement due on Sunday night, Sky News understands. The English clubs involved are Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham. The project has been launched to rival UEFA's Champions League format which currently dominates European football. Sky News' City editor Mark Kleinman said: "My understanding is that 12 clubs from across Europe including the six biggest English clubs have now signed up to this new format. The others include Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid." Kleinman added: "The new league includes staggering sums of money that will be handed to the participating clubs. About $5billion has been committed to this new project by the American bank JP Morgan. "And this will come after European clubs' finances have been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic which is one of the reasons why so many of Europe's biggest clubs have decided that now is the right time to form a European Super League after years of on/off discussions about such a project." Sky Sports News has contacted the six Premier League clubs for comment, including Manchester United and Tottenham, who both declined to give a response regarding the proposals. Masters: Premier League cannot support Super League concept The Premier League's chief executive Richard Masters has written to all 20 of the league's clubs in England to state its opposition to the new project. Mr Masters told the 20 that "this venture cannot be launched without English clubs and we call upon any club contemplating associating themselves or joining this venture to walk away immediately before irreparable damage is done". "We do not and cannot support such a concept," Masters' memo read. "Premier League rules contain a commitment amongst clubs to remain within the football pyramid and forbid any clubs from entering competitions beyond those listed in Rule L9, without Premier League board permission. "I cannot envisage any scenario where such permission would be granted." The move to create a rival league is being seen by some in football as a surprise after the European Club Association (ECA), which represents 246 of the continent's leading clubs, gave their backing to UEFA's reforms. UEFA has proposed an increase to 36 from 32 teams in the Champions League, and an overhaul of the group stage into a single table rather than the current groups of four clubs. Teams would play 10 matches each in the group stage rather than the six they currently play and a playoff round would also be introduced before the last 16. There have been reports of a plan for a breakaway league for a number of years and the speculation returned in January with several media reports that a document had been produced outlining the plans for a 20-team league. Those reports led FIFA and UEFA to warn they would ban any players involved in a breakaway from playing in the World Cup or European Championship. Premier League appeal 'undermined' by European Super League The Premier League has hit out at the plans for a breakaway European league, releasing the following statement: "The Premier League condemns any proposal that attacks the principles of open competition and sporting merit which are at the heart of the domestic and European football pyramid. "Fans of any club in England and across Europe can currently dream that their team may climb to the top and play against the best. We believe that the concept of a European Super League would destroy this dream. "The Premier League is proud to run a competitive and compelling football competition that has made it the most widely watched league in the world. Our success has enabled us to make an unrivalled financial contribution to the domestic football pyramid.

"A European Super League will undermine the appeal of the whole game, and have a deeply damaging impact on the immediate and future prospects of the Premier League and its member clubs, and all those in football who rely on our funding and solidarity to prosper. "We will work with fans, The FA, EFL, PFA and LMA, as well as other stakeholders, at home and abroad, to defend the integrity and future prospects of English football in the best interests of the game." UEFA vows to prevent European Super League from happening In a joint statement with national governing bodies and top-flight leagues in England, Italy and Spain - UEFA has robustly condemned the plans being discussed by some of the continent's elite clubs, stressing that the organizations will remain united in opposing the "cynical" initiative, and will use all methods available to them, including legal action, to prevent the scheme from being put into practice. European football's governing body also stipulates that teams involved in such a league would not be allowed to participate in other "domestic, European or world level" competitions and that players may be stopped from representing their countries. UEFA has also praised clubs in France and Germany who, according to the governing body, have refused to take part in discussions over a European Super League concept. A full statement read: "UEFA, the English Football Association and the Premier League, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and La Liga, and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and Lega Serie A have learned that a few English, Spanish and Italian clubs may be planning to announce their creation of a closed, so-called Super League. "If this were to happen, we wish to reiterate that we - UEFA, the English FA, RFEF, FIGC, the Premier League, La Liga, Lega Serie A, but also FIFA and all our member associations - will remain united in our efforts to stop this cynical project, a project that is founded on the self-interest of a few clubs at a time when society needs solidarity more than ever. "We will consider all measures available to us, at all levels, both judicial and sporting in order to prevent this happening. Football is based on open competitions and sporting merit; it cannot be any other way. "As previously announced by FIFA and the six Federations, the clubs concerned will be banned from playing in any other competition at domestic, European or world level, and their players could be denied the opportunity to represent their national teams.

"We thank those clubs in other countries, especially the French and German clubs, who have refused to sign up to this. We call on all lovers of football, supporters and politicians, to join us in fighting against such a project if it were to be announced. This persistent self-interest of a few has been going on for too long. Enough is enough." In January, FIFA had said that a breakaway league would not be recognized and that "any club or player involved in such a competition would as a consequence not be allowed to participate in any competition organized by FIFA or their respective confederation" - meaning players would be banned from the World Cup. FA: European Super League idea is damaging The Football Association has indicated it will not grant any approval for any team to join such a league and says it will work with FIFA and the aforementioned bodies to ensure the "integrity" and "future" of the game is preserved. A statement read: "The FA has been made aware of certain English clubs planning to form a closed European Super League with other European clubs. It is clear that this would be damaging to English and European football at all levels and will attack the principles of open competition and sporting merit which are fundamental to competitive sport. "For new competitions to be formed involving clubs from different associations, approval would be required from the relevant National Associations, confederation and/or FIFA. We would not provide permission to any competition that would be damaging to English football, and will take any legal and/or regulatory action necessary to protect the broader interests of the game. "We note FIFA confirmed earlier this year that they and the six confederations would not recognize any such competition and, as such, any player or club involved may not be permitted to participate in any official competition which falls within the auspices of FIFA or their respective confederation. "The FA will continue to work with UEFA, FIFA and the Premier League to seek to ensure that nothing is approved that he has the potential to damage English football. We will work with fans, The Premier League, EFL, PFA and LMA, as well as other stakeholders, at home and abroad, to defend the integrity and future prospects of English football in the best interests of the game." Government DCMS (Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport) secretary Oliver Dowden has criticized the proposals and the involvement of the six English sides, adding that he would be "bitterly disappointed" if any move to create a European Super League took place. He tweeted: "Football supporters are the heartbeat of our national sport and any major decisions made should have their backing. "With many fans, we are concerned that this plan could create a closed shop at the very top of our national game. Sustainability, integrity, and fair competition are absolutely paramount and anything that undermines this is deeply troubling and damaging for football. "We have a football pyramid where funds from the globally successful Premier League flow down the leagues and into local communities. I would be bitterly disappointed to see any action that destroys that." 'A significant moment for English & European football' Analysis by Bryan Swanson, Sky Sports News' Chief Reporter... "This is a major development involving Europe's top clubs and its significance cannot be underestimated. Yes, we have been here before but this feels different. "The swift, furious, response by UEFA was summed in three words: 'Enough is enough'. They are livid, on the eve of their own announcement over Champions League changes post-2024. "The Premier League has also made its strong opposition clear and CEO Richard Masters has contacted them to stress the importance of ceasing all talks on a proposed European breakaway. "Under Premier League rule L.9, which all 20 clubs sign up to, clubs must obtain 'prior written approval of the Board' if they wish to enter to anything other than the Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, FA Community Shield, Carabao Cup or any other competition sanctioned by the county association. "Any player, whose club agrees to join an unsanctioned competition, also risks not playing in the World Cup and European Championship. "This is about much more than an additional, highly lucrative, European league. At its core is the very foundation of football competitions."

