Market bull predicts stocks could surge another 8% by July, but lacks clarity on rest of year

With stocks at all-time highs, one of Wall Street's biggest bulls is taking his optimism up a notch.

Federated Hermes' Phil Orlando believes the S&P 500 could hit his year-end price target of 4,500 by July, which implies about an 8% gain from current levels.

"At the pace the economy is growing and earnings are growing, you know we might get there earlier," the firm's chief equity market strategist told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday.

Last week, Orlando's firm upgraded its GDP forecast to 6.4% for the year, citing the positive impact stemming from President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package. Federated came into the year with a 6.1% forecast.

"If we're right with our 6.4% estimate, that's going to be the strongest full-year GDP growth since 1984. We posted a 7.2% rate," said Orlando.

The upgrade comes as earnings season kicks into high gear. So far, Orlando likes what he sees.

"First quarter earnings are coming in very strong. Looks like we could be up 30% year over year. The earnings recession is over," said Orlando. "In the second quarter, which will enjoy the full benefit of some of this fiscal stimulus, we could be looking at an earnings growth rate twice that on a year over year basis."