CNBC Pro

Oil demand is changing. These are the stocks that could benefit, says Goldman Sachs

Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
Share
Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020.
Aly Song | Reuters

The oil demand landscape is changing, and that could affect a range of companies from electric vehicle companies to airlines to oil producers, according to Goldman Sachs.

The firm doesn't anticipate peak oil demand this decade, but anticipates demand growth to be anemic beyond 2025. Much of that will be due to electrification, and the firm's estimates put demand for transport oil peaking in 2026.

That said, the slowdown will be offset by growth for petrochemicals and jet fuel, according to analysts led by Nikhil Bhandari said.

Ultimately, this will lead to winners and losers across industries.

More In Future of Energy

CNBC ProSunrun upgraded to overweight at Piper Sandler after shares get cut in half
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProAfter clean tech's pullback, Raymond James believes these names offer upside
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProRBC rates Sunrun outperform, sees 44% upside for the stock
Pippa Stevens
Read More