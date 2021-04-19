Coca-Cola earnings beat, company says demand in March returned to pre-pandemic levels

A worker restocks a display of Coca-Cola Co. soft drinks at a store in Orem, Utah, U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.

Coca-Cola on Monday reported quarterly demand was unchanged from the same time last year as North America and western Europe take longer to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic.

However, global unit case volume in March returned to 2019 levels.

"We are encouraged by improvements in our business, especially in markets where vaccine availability is increasing and economies are opening up, and we remain confident in our full year guidance," CEO James Quincey said in a statement.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: 55 cents, adjusted, vs. 50 cents expected

Revenue: $9.02 billion vs. $8.6 billion expected

The beverage giant reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $2.25 billion, or 52 cents per share, down from $2.78 billion, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Coke earned 55 cents per share, topping the 50 cents per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Net sales rose 5% to $9.02 billion, beating expectations of $8.6 billion. Organic revenues grew 6%, while unit case volume was flat from the same time a year ago.