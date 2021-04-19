Germany's Green Party selects Annalena Baerbock as candidate for chancellor 

BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 15: Annalena Baerbock, co-leader of the German Greens party. Sean Gallup | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Annalena Baerbock has been selected as the Green Party candidate to be the next German chancellor, as the country gears up for elections this year where Angela Merkel will exit the political stage. The Greens' popularity has risen in recent years and the polls now have them as only a few percentage points behind Merkel's CDU party, as more and more voters turn to climate-related topics. Baerbock and Robert Habeck, co-leaders of the party, seem to have united and disciplined members like no other leadership team has done before. And the new goal is not only to be part of the government, but perhaps even enter the chancellery later this year. The advent of the Green Party has coincided with its professionalization. It started off as a protest movement and an opposition party. It was divided into a left and a more conservative wing for many years. While that hasn't changed completely, the party is now a true middle-class platform.

Who is Annalena Baerbock?

Baerbock was born in 1980 close to Hannover. She graduated from the London School of Economics in 2005 with a Master's in Public International Law. She's been a member of the party since 2005 and a member of the Bundestag since 2013. During her political career she has served in various roles: She was spokesperson for climate change of the Green Parliamentary Group between 2013 and 2017 and a deputy member of the Committee on Economic Affairs and Energy. Some commentators liken her style and analytical approach to that of current German leader Merkel.

What is the Green Party's program?